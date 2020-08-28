Universities unlikely to opt for distance learning, say 70% of Russia’s students

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. As many as 73% of polled students across Russia have expressed doubts their universities will drop customary forms of instruction in favor of distance classes. Also, more than 60% of students are certain that distance learning harms the quality of education, as follows from an opinion poll held by the research and consulting company IFORS.

"Most of the polled students (73%) said that the unexpected and quick transition to online education last spring will by no means phase out traditional classes completely," the pollster said.

According to the survey, 64% of the respondents believe that online instruction harms the quality of education in general. Forty three percent of students find intramural classes most effective, and 42% would prefer to have ordinary classes combined with distance learning. At the same time 48% percent of the respondents find online education more convenient.

If students were free to choose, 40% would prefer to have both intramural and extramural classes, while 38% would like to attend normal lessons.

The online poll was held on August 13-26. An audience of 1,000 university students across Russia was questioned.