Russian doctors ready to provide assistance to German clinic treating Navalny

OMSK, August 22. /TASS/. Doctors in the Siberian city of Omsk are ready to provide any information and assistance to specialists of a German clinic Charite, where blogger Alexei Navalny is undergoing treatment, the regional Health Ministry’s press service said.

"Doctors of BCMP-1, who treated Alexei Navalny, are ready to provide any assistance both to the relatives and doctors of the foreign clinic and provide any information or offer assistance," the statement said.

The persons accompanying Navalny during the flight were given a detailed medical report about Navalny’s condition, which said that "alcohol and caffeine was found in his urine."

Earlier on Saturday, Russian blogger Alexei Navalny was taken to Charite hospital in Berlin at nearly 10:30 (11:30 Moscow Time). The doctors are now examining him at the clinic.

A plane from the Siberian city of Omsk landed at Tegel airport in Berlin at 08:46 (09:46 Moscow Time) on Saturday. Initially, Russian doctors were against transporting Navalny, who is in a coma, over his unstable condition. On Friday evening, doctors said the patient’s condition had stabilized.

Upon the relatives’ request, a decision was made to transfer Navalny from the Omsk hospital to a German clinic. On Friday, a plane was sent for Navlany from Nuremberg to Omsk. The flight was arranged by Cinema for Peace human rights foundation.

On August 20, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh reported that Navalny’s plane, en route from Tomsk to Moscow, had made an emergency landing in Omsk, because Navalny suddenly felt unwell. The blogger was hospitalized, he is currently in a coma and was put on a ventilator.