Military ecologists collect 450 tonnes of scrap metal on Yamal

TASS, August 5. Military ecologists of the Central Military District collected about 450 tonnes of scrap metal in cleaning of the Marre-Sale Cape on the Yamal in 2020. The works will be completed before mid-September, the Central Military District’s Commander Col-Gen Alexander Lapin said on Wednesday.

"The grouping continues cleaning in the Arctic zone on the Marre-Sale Cape on the Yamal Peninsula," the press service quoted him as saying. "They have collected almost 443 tonnes of scrap metal, which is 66% of planned 676 tonnes. We shall complete the work before September 15."

According to the press service, the military have cleaned the area of two hectares. A key task was to collect parts of a pipeline at the former fuel storage. The military collect scrap metal and take it to a certain location for further transportation.

The grouping of more than 30 military uses almost 25 special vehicles. The cleaning has begun in 2020.