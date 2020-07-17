COVID-19 infection detected in ninth Russian expert arriving in Vietnam

HANOI, July 17. /TASS/. Vietnamese healthcare workers have confirmed the coronavirus infection of the ninth member of a group of Russian specialists who arrived in Vietnam via a charter flight on July 11, Vietnam’s national coordinating committee on prevention and control for COVID-19 acute respiratory disease reported on Friday.

"For a 64-year-old Russian expert who arrived from Russia on July 11 aboard the flight IO4405, the repeat test for the coronavirus infection gave a positive result," the committee’s statement said. The first test conducted immediately upon his arrival in Vietnam had been negative. However, on the evening of June 15, his body temperature went up and it has been decided to admit him to a hospital in the southern Vietnam province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Earlier this week the coronavirus infection was detected in eight other passengers of the charter flight. All infected are men aged 30 to 55. They work for the Arktikmorneftegazrazvedka enterprise which is a contractor of oil rigs of the joint venture Vietsovpetro (a Russian-Vietnamese joint venture with the participation of the Zarubezhneft oil and gas holding).

In all, there were 69 people aboard the charter flight for oil industry experts, organized by their enterprise. After arriving at the airport of the Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam they were transported to remain under observation in the province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau where the headquarters of Vietsovpetro are located.

Epidemic in Vietnam

Including the infected Russians, the total number of coronavirus patients in Vietnam as of July 17 has risen to 382. As many as 356 people have already recovered.

Vietnam itself has reported no new coronavirus cases inside the country for the past 92 days. Over 12,300 people remain under observation.

Against the background of a positive dynamics, Vietnamese authorities have lifted all restrictions related to the regime of social isolation in the country. Soon the government intends to restore gradually regular international flights halted due to the pandemic in March of this year.