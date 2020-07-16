About 70,000 COVID-19 tests held in Moscow daily, says mayor

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. About 70,000 tests for COVID-19 are held in Moscow daily, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

According to him, Moscow is currently holding twice as many tests as other Russian regions.

"This figure is one of the highest in the world, we are holding about 70,000 tests daily. <…> Starting today, you can register for free polymer chain reaction tests for COVID in clinics. You can pick a comfortable time for the next two weeks. We will try to expand such services when we can," the mayor said.

Earlier, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova that Moscow residents can get tested for COVID-19 for free starting Thursday.

