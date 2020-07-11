Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The number of people infected with coronavirus increased in Russia by 6,611 over the day, the total number of infected reached 720,547 the operational headquarters to combat the spread of new coronavirus infection reported on Saturday.

According to the data, daily growth did not exceed 0.9% in five days.

The lowest growth rates per day were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous District (0%), Chukotka Autonomous District (0%), Moscow (0.3%), Moscow region (0.3%), North Ossetia (0.4%), Chechnya (0.4%), Kaliningrad region (0.5%). In particular, new 678 cases were detected in Moscow, 296 - in St. Petersburg, 280 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 268 - in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, 228 - in the Altai Territory.

Currently, 211,896 patients with coronavirus are continuing treatment in Russia.

The number of recovered patients diagnosed with coronavirus increased in Russia by 8,378 over the day, a total of 497,446 people recovered. According to the report, the total number of recovered patients exceeded 69% of the total number of coronavirus cases in Russia. In particular, 1,002 patients were discharged over the day in Moscow, 497 - in the Arkhangelsk region, 353 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 345 - in the Voronezh region and 32 - in the Moscow region.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 188 per day against 174 the day before, a total of 11,205 people died from the virus. According to the report, the share of deaths reaches 1.56% of all coronavirus cases in Russia. During the day, 42 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg, 29 in Moscow, 13 in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, 10 in the Arkhangelsk Region, 7 in the Novgorod Region, and 6 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.