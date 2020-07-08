Russia’s COVID-19 cases top 700,000

Over 275,000 people remain under supervision over coronavirus in Russia

Over the past 13 days the new daily cases did not surpass 7,000, according to the report. In the past two days the daily growth rate did not exceed 0.9%.

The number of patients who are currently receiving treatment for the coronavirus declined to 217,614.

In the past 24 hours, some 621 cases were recorded in Moscow, 295 in St. Petersburg, 268 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 263 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 240 in the Irkutsk Region.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was recorded in Sevastopol, Moscow, the Moscow Region, the Magadan Region, the Kaliningrad Region and North Ossetia.