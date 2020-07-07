Moscow’s COVID-19 recoveries grow by 2,066

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The number of people in Moscow who have recovered from COVID-19 grew by 2,066 in the past 24 hours reaching 159,718, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Issues Anastasia Rakova said on Tuesday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to grow. Another 2,066 patients recovered after treatment in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has climbed to 159,718," she said.

According to Rakova, patients who need to remain under medical supervision receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital. Those who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors.

People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.