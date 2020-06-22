Indian defense minister arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. An Indian delegation led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived in Moscow. The plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-3 airport on Monday.
The delegation, also including Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar and a high-ranking officer from each of the three branches of the armed forces, will attend the Victory Parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany).
The Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square was to be held on May 9 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the parade would be held on June 24, the day when the first Victory Parade took place in Moscow 75 years ago. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, army units from 19 nations have been invited to take part.