Number of coronavirus tests in Russia surpass 16 mln

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian experts have conducted over 16,300,000 COVID-19 tests already, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Friday.

"As of June 18, 16,321,964 laboratory tests were carried out for the novel coronavirus on material taken from people including those arriving from countries with adverse COVID-19 situations," the statement said.

On June 15, the consumer rights watchdog reported that the number of tests conducted countrywide had exceeded 15,000,000.

According to the agency, to date 310,400 patients with presumed coronavirus infections remain under medical supervision.