Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate plunges to record low since May 21

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread rate in Moscow dropped by 0.04 on Friday to 0.76, a record low figure since May 21, according to TASS estimates based on the data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In general, the coronavirus spread rate stands at 0.98 in Russia.

In seven out of 10 most-affected regions the coronavirus spread rate is lower than 1. Besides Moscow, this is in the Moscow Region (0.97), St. Petersburg (0.87), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (0.88), Dagestan (0.78), the Tula and Kaluga Regions (0.94 and 0.98). In the Rostov Region the figure is 1.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the regions with the coronavirus spread rate at 1 or lower can relax restrictions if they meet the conditions regarding free hospital beds and tests.

If the spread rate is 0.8 or less, the region can switch to the second stage of easing restrictions, while the rate at 0.5 or less allows them to move to the third stage.