Putin highlights need to ensure full safety of foreign guests during Victory Parade

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 11. /TASS/. The safety of foreign guests during the June 24 Victory Parade must be fully ensured amid the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the permanent members of Russia’s Security Council on Thursday.

He noted that the pandemic had made substantial adjustments to preparations for that event, including the work with foreign colleagues.

"We certainly need to ensure the full safety of our guests," Putin said.