Putin highlights need to ensure full safety of foreign guests during Victory Parade

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 11. /TASS/. The safety of foreign guests during the June 24 Victory Parade must be fully ensured amid the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the permanent members of Russia’s Security Council on Thursday.
He noted that the pandemic had made substantial adjustments to preparations for that event, including the work with foreign colleagues.
"We certainly need to ensure the full safety of our guests," Putin said.
He asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to brief the participants in the meeting on that work. The minister said in response, in particular, that confirmations had been received from 12 heads of state, mainly from the CIS, of their arrival in Moscow to attend the parade.
The Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square was to be held on May 9. However, it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. On May 26, the Russian president announced that the parade would be held on June 24, the day when the first Victory Parade took place in Moscow 75 years ago.