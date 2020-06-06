Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 458,000

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 8,855 to 458,689, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

According to the center, the daily coronavirus growth rate remains at 2%.

There are currently 231,576 active cases in the country.

Another 1,992 coronavirus patients have been identified in Moscow, 758 in the Moscow region, 347 in St. Petersburg, 321 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 249 in the Sverdlovsk region.

The number of deaths

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 197 to 5,725 in the past 24 hours.

As many as 144 deaths were recorded the day before.

According to the crisis center, 58 fatalities were reported in Moscow, 55 in St. Petersburg, 18 in the Moscow region, ten in Dagestan and six in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Another 33 Russian regions recorded between one and three new deaths in the past day.

The number of coronavirus recoveries

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia rose by 8,708 in the past day, reaching 221,338.

According to the center, the national coronavirus recovery rate stands at 48.3%.

As many as 3,073 patients were discharged from hospitals in Moscow in the past day, 532 in the Moscow region, 386 in St. Petersburg, 331 in North Ossetia and 215 in Tatarstan.