Russians return home from Miami via Aeroflot export flight - Russian Embassy

NEW YORK, June 1. / TASS /. Russian citizens who wished to return to their homeland flew on an Aeroflot flight from Miami, Florida to St. Petersburg and Moscow on Sunday, the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoli Antonov told reporters on Monday.

According to the Miami International Airport time table, flight SU111 departed at 18:22 U.S. East Coast time (01:22 Moscow time). "Yesterday, 322 Russian citizens, including 10 babies, flew home. Three schoolchildren who were here as part of some private educational exchanges returned,"Antonov recalled the Aeroflot flight departing on Saturday, May 30 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. "Today, 396 of our compatriots flew out, among them 49 infants and two schoolchildren," he said.

"Thanks to the efforts of diplomats, a total of 44 citizens who needed immediate repatriation for humanitarian reasons were included in the flight lists of these flights. Among them are people in difficult life situations, patients who underwent treatment and rehabilitation in the United States, people with disabilities and older people, as well as five students whose term of study has come to an end," said Antonov.

"I would like to note that eight special flights have already been organized for repatriation from the United States: seven from the east coast and one from the west," he added. According to the Ambassador more than 2,000 people were able to return to their homeland.