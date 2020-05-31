Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 117,000 in past day - WHO

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. More than 117,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 31, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 5.9 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 31, as many as 5,934,936 novel coronavirus cases and 367,166 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 117,551 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,461.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 2,743,793. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 66,293 and the number of deaths - by 3,094 and reached 157,702.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,142,547 and the number of fatalities is 180,085. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 20,197 and the number of deaths - by 732.

The East Mediterranean region has 505,001 cases and 12,353 fatalities as of May 31. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 15,080 and the number of deaths - by 275.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,716,078), Brazil (465,166), Russia (405,843), the United Kingdom (272,830), Spain (239,600), Italy (232,664), India (182,143), Germany (181,482), Turkey (163,103), and Iran (148,950).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.