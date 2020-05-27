Coronavirus activity in Russia to plummet in June, scientist says

"The situation is generally not bad, and it will actively improve in early June. I think that we will continue to actively contract the coronavirus during the first weeks of summer, and after that, the virus will be nowhere to be found," Filatov said.

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Improvement of the coronavirus situation in Russia is expected in the first two weeks of June, Nikolay Filatov, Deputy Director of the Mechnikov Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums, told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio Wednesday.

He noted that the average daily fatality rate in Russia in January-May 2019 was 5,563, while during the same period of 2020, it was 5,538. Besides, the scientist doubted the need to wear gloves.

"Gloves do not protect from the coronavirus in any way, not even a little, not at all. One cannot contract the coronavirus infection through skin. The virus also does not penetrate the eye mucous membrane, there were no cases of conjunctivitis among patients," the scientist noted.

To date, a total of 370,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 142,208 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,968 fatalities nationwide.