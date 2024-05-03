Ukrainian saboteur neutralized in Leningrad Region underwent training in Lithuania — FSB

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. An agent of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate who was killed during a detention attempt in the Gatchina district of the Leningrad Region was undergoing sabotage training in Lithuania, the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) Public Relations Center (PRC) has reported.

An examination of his phone "revealed correspondence with the curator, confirming the preparation of a terrorist attack in the Leningrad Region, as well as training in mine-explosive and small arms training in the city of Pabrade, Vilnius County, Lithuania, for subsequent participation in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces and committing sabotage in Russia."

In addition, the text messages found on the phone revealed the plans of the Ukrainian terrorist organization to "completely eradicate everything Russian" in the Baltic States and its plans to carry out terrorist attacks on Orthodox churches and places where Russian-speaking residents live, in particular, setting fire to a movie theater in Riga during a film screening."

"All persons involved in the preparation of terrorist acts and sabotage in Russia will be identified and held criminally liable," the FSB emphasized.