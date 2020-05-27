Coronavirus situation in Moscow under control, says mayor

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expressed his certainty that the coronavirus situation in Moscow will now only improve, adding that the city authorities control the situation.

"In general, I must say that we, in my opinion, have the situation [in Moscow] under control, and I am certain that it will keep improving despite all the ‘buts,’ despite the precautions, despite the heightened readiness regime. But I think, it will keep improving," he said during his online meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

On May 27, Moscow registered the lowest daily coronavirus case growth since April 23. According to the operational headquarters data, 2,140 cases were registered, bringing the spread rate from 1.7% to record-low 1.3%. Since the beginning of the outbreak in the city, 171,443 people were diagnosed with COVID-19; 67,458 people have recovered, while 2,183 people died.