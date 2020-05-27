10 cities in southern Russia to hold Victory Day parades on June 24

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 27. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Southern Military District have started preparing for parades marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War on June 24 in 10 cities of the district, the press service told reporters on Wednesday.

"In total, on June 24 ten military parades will be held in the Southern Military District, including in the hero cities of Volgograd, Kerch, Novorossiysk, Sevastopol, as well as the cities where staff of formations of the military district are deployed — Rostov-on-Don, Novocherkassk, Stavropol, Vladikavkaz, Simferopol and Kaspiysk," the statement reads.