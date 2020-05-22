Russian COVID-19 vaccine developers successfully test it on themselves — expert

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Unofficial testing of a coronavirus vaccine on volunteer employees of the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology finished successfully and caused no side effects, the Center’s director Alexander Gintzburg told TASS Friday.

"There were no side effects, every [employee who tested the vaccine on themselves] is healthy, happy and perform their duties at workplace and at home in full, I hope. We will consider this experiment successful when we obtain permission for official Ministry of Health tests and complete them. So far, we have proven to ourselves that the produce we propose to the country, we guarantee that it will be successful," he said.

Earlier, Ginzburg disclosed that the developers were ready to take a vaccine injection themselves, but added that this would have nothing to do with clinical testing.