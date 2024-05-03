Putin's approval rating up in latest poll

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Russian public’s trust in President Vladimir Putin's leadership has increased by 4 percentage points (p. p.), with 83% of respondents saying they believe that he is doing a good job, according to the results of a Public Opinion Foundation poll which surveyed 1,500 Russians on April 26-28.

"As many as 83% of Russians (plus 4 p. p. over the week) expressed confidence in Vladimir Putin. Also, the vast majority of the population (83% - up 3 p. p.) believe that he is doing a good job as head of state," the pollster said in a statement.

About 58% of respondents were happy about how the government was running the country (plus 3 p. p.). As many as 60% of respondents (up 5 p. p.) said that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, is also doing a good job.

The United Russia received 50% support (plus 4 p. p.), the Communist Party of Russia (CPRF) - 7% (down 1 p. p.), the LDPR - 8% (no change), A Just Russia - For Truth - 3% (no change), and New People - 4% (no change).