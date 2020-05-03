Russian PM continues to receive treatment for coronavirus, spokesman says

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, feels well and continues to receive treatment for the disease, his spokesman Boris Belyakov told reporters.

"Mikhail Vladimirovich remains under medical observation and continues to receive the necessary treatment," he said. "He feels generally well," the spokesman added.

Belyakov said that the prime minister "is doing paperwork and maintains contact with his colleagues on the phone."

Mishustin said on Thursday during a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and had to self-isolate. Putin wished him a speedy recovery and signed a decree appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov to serve as Acting Prime Minister.