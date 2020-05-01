Russia’s coronavirus cases exceed 114,000

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 7,933 to 114,431 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on Friday. Meanwhile, 13,220 people have recovered, 1,169 people have died.

"In Russia, a total of 114,431 cases (+7.4%) coronavirus cases were detected in 85 regions. Over the past day, 1,601 people recovered and were discharged, for the entire period - 13,220 people. At the same time, 96 deaths were confirmed per day. For the entire period 1,169 people died from coronavirus," the center said.

It was noted that 3,534 (44.5%) of the newly found cases were asymptomatic.