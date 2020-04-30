Russian Direct Investment Fund to announce projects with foreign states to combat COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) together with partners from major foreign sovereign wealth funds and investment institutions plan to announce projects to combat the coronavirus disease in the near future, the Fund said in a press release following a video conference with partners on Thursday.

"The Fund and its partners are consistently expanding their joint efforts to more quickly and efficiently find solutions to the problem. Today, a productive exchange of information and unique experience in the fight against the virus took place, we discussed further coordination of joint actions and promising projects that will help bring victory over it closer. We will announce them soon," Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev was quoted as saying.

More than 20 investors with over $8 trillion worth of assets under management from Brazil, China, France, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE and the US participated in the conference.

The participants discussed investments in existing and promising technologies as well as in companies that will help defeat the virus. They also touched on the topic of strategies and efforts undertaken at a national level, RDIF said.