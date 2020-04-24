At least two weeks of strict coronavirus lockdown needed in Russia, says sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. At least two weeks of strict coronavirus lockdown measures will be needed in Russia, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Friday.

"We cannot stop today. We cannot list all the measures because the risks of further spread and an outbreak period are still high if don’t observe at least one incubation period (two weeks - TASS)," she said at a meeting with the country’s leading experts in epidemiology and virology.

She stressed that lockdown measures must stay in place. "By today, we have been under strict lockdown for two incubation periods only," she said. "It is not enough to stop the infection and pass the point of no return. At least one more incubation period is needed," she added.