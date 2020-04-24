Pilot production of rapid tests for COVID antibodies to be launched in Russia in 3 weeks

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Pilot production of rapid tests for COVID-19 antibodies is expected to be launched in Russia in a span of three weeks when the necessary technological equipment is imported to the country, Albert Rizvanov, director of the Center for Precision and Regenerative Medicine of the Kazan Federal University, who heads a team of researchers working on testing systems for and vaccines against the novel coronavirus, said on Friday.

"We have purchased technological equipment for this production line in Kazan. We hope it will arrive in three weeks. We will install it and produce the first pilot batch that will be used in rolling out the registration procedure," he said in an interview with the 60 minutes program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Rizvanov, these tests will resemble pregnancy ones. "But instead of urine, it will use a drop of blood and a special solution. Either one or two lines will appear in fifteen minutes," he explained.