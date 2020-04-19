Coronavirus case tally in Russia surpasses 42,800 over past day

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 6,060 over the past day, reaching 42,853 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

A total of 3,291 people have recovered and 361 patients have died.

"Russia has registered a growth in the number of coronavirus infections to 42,853 (+16.5%) in 85 regions. Over the past day, 234 people have been discharged after recovering and 3,291 over the entire period. Some 48 patients have died of coronavirus over the past day. A total of 361 people have died in Russia to date," the crisis center reported.

Moscow has registered new 3,570 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the capital to 24,324. Other new cases were recorded in 77 regions, including in the Moscow Region (709), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (129), St. Petersburg (114), the Arkhangelsk Region (68) and the Mordovia Republic (60).

Over the past day, 234 people have been discharged after recovering in 34 regions, including 84 people in Moscow, 36 others in the Moscow Region, 14 in the Tula Region and 11 in the Buryatia Republic.

Some 28 people have died in Moscow, nine in the Moscow Region, three in the Penza Region and two in the Republic of Bashkortostan over the past 24 hours. One death was also reported in the Lipetsk, Murmansk, Novosibirsk, Krasnodar, Stavropol Regions and the Ingushetia Republic.