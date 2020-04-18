San Diego Comic-Con canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. International pop culture festival San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC) will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Comic-Con’s official website.

"For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, announced today with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020. The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021," the statement said.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision. We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy," David Glanzer, spokesperson for the organization said.

San Diego Comic-Con is the largest international festival of comics, films, animation and television series.