Putin blames recklessness for increase in coronavirus cases in certain Russian regions

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed recklessness for an increase in coronavirus infections confirmed in certain regions of the country. The leader demanded that governors treat all sanitary requirements as carefully as possible.

At the meeting focused on the epidemiological situation in Russia, Putin mentioned negative facts that emerged in certain regions of the country "where if not an outbreak than a significant increase [of coronavirus cases] was recorded." "I know what I am talking about and it is simply the result of recklessness, I believe, I can’t name it any other way," the leader stressed.

Putin demanded that "specialists on the ground, heads of Russian regions, doctors and heads of enterprises heed all instructions of sanitary doctors and specialists."

He explained, "Otherwise, we will have these facts [increases in coronavirus cases]." "We should constantly analyze what is happening and is being done in the country and, as a result, offer a quick reaction to everything that is happening," the president stressed.