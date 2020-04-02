Putin highlights need for tougher restrictions in some Russian regions

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his televised address to citizens on Thursday that more stringent restrictions were required in some Russian regions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"More stringent restrictions must be observed somewhere, while somewhere else, where there is a high level of preparedness, local, point solutions will be enough now," the president said, calling for the need to take into account specific regional features.

The Russian regions will receive additional powers to decide which methods to choose to fight the novel coronavirus, Putin said.

"The constituent regions and heads of the regions will get additional authorities by my orders. Before the end of this week, they are to define the concrete set of preventive measures optimal for their territories from the point of view of ensuring the health and safety of the people, as well as stability of the economy and key infrastructure," Putin said.