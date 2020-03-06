MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Six new cases of coronavirus have been documented in Russia — five in Moscow and one in Nizhny Novgorod. All the cases returned from Italy.
Six new cases of coronavirus documented in Russia
Five of them were identified in Moscow and one — in Nizhny Novgorod
Putin discusses Idlib crisis with Russia’s Security Council
The tensions in Syria’s Idlib region escalated on February 27 after militants unleashed a large-scale offensive, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Russia accepts no Taliban’s monopoly of power in Afghanistan — envoy
According to a peace treaty signed between the US and the Taliban movement, the intra-Afghan talks on permanent and comprehensive ceasefire must begin on March 10
Read more
Putin stresses 2008 promise to prevent rerun of 1998 meltdown was full of risk
According to Putin, the authorities were facing an urgent task - "to prevent the economy from collapsing and the public’s savings from being wiped out"
Read more
Russia calls for avoiding hasty assessments of situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that tensions had escalated in Bosnia and Herzegovina due to a lack of trust between the three state-forming nations regarding key justice reforms
Read more
Putin spotlights Kaspersky as Russia’s potential answer to Elon Musk
The Russian president added that Kaspersky was not the only frontrunner
Read more
Ukraine’s PM tenders resignation
President Vladimir Zelensky, according to lawmaker Alexander Kachura, nominated Denis Shmygal as the next prime minister
Read more
Terrorists plotted to carry out chemical attack in Syria’s Saraqib — reconciliation center
Due to the lack of experience and skills of dealing with chemical substances, the militants broke the seal what resulted in a leak
Read more
Putin-Erdogan talks on Idlib crucial for resolving Syria issue, expert says
The talks are expected to take place on Thursday
Read more
Six coronavirus cases confirmed in Belarus
The Belarusian Health Ministry reported the first coronavirus case on February 28
Read more
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Read more
Turkish soldier killed in Syria’s Idlib — Turkish defense minister
On February 27, Turkey launched another operation in Syria, the Spring Shield, targeting Syrian government army facilities and manpower
Read more
Talks with Erdogan were difficult but ended positively, says Putin
He said that he would like to thank all Turkish counterparts for the "hard, difficult but constructive work, which I believe has yielded positive results"
Read more
Press review: Can Turkey be talked into compromise and fallout of Moscow exiting OPEC deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 5
Read more
Russia’s military base in Syria aims to create balance in the region — Assad
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that restoring Russia's role is "in the interest of all states, including Syria and other small and medium-sized countries"
Read more
Shipbuilders may deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy by May 9
The press office of the developer declined to comment on this information
Read more
Erdogan expects ceasefire to be declared in Idlib following Moscow talks
Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman said he was hopeful that talks between Putin and Erdogan would make it possible to figure out the causes of the Idlib crisis and measures to end it
Read more
Russia regrets EU supported government coup in Ukraine — top diplomat
At a joint news conference following talks with his Finnish counterpart, the Russian foreign minister advised the European Union members to familiarize themselves with the newly available facts about the onset of the 2014 government coup in Ukraine
Read more
Putin, Erdogan meet in Moscow on Thursday to discuss Idlib crisis
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stressed that Moscow was committed to the Sochi agreements, favored Syria’s territorial integrity, supported Syria’s determination to continue the fight against terrorist groups
Read more
US airstrike on Taliban in Afghanistan blatantly violates peace treaty — envoy
According to Reuters report citing US Armed Forces source, the US conducted airstrike on the Taliban fighters in Afghanistan province of Helmand on Wednesday
Read more
Turkish observation posts in Idlib merge with fortified terrorist positions — ministry
Russian air base in Hmeymim has been subjected to daily shellings by militants because Turkey had not fulfilled its commitments on establishing a demilitarized area in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Putin highlights need for face-to-face conversation with Erdogan amid Idlib crisis
The Russian president hopes that the situation in Idlib will not ruin the country's relations with Turkey
Read more
Putin says economic situation not ideal, but stability serves as basis for development
The Russian president shared his vision of the difference between economic stability and stagnation
Read more
Iranian revolutionary guard chief claims coronavirus may be a US biological weapon
Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 80 countries and territories, with the largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China being detected in South Korea, Iran and Italy
Read more
Kremlin hopes those responsible for killing Russian ambassador to Turkey will be punished
A TASS correspondent earlier reported from the courtroom that the Ankara prosecutor’s office had demanded that five suspects in the case be acquitted
Read more
MiG rolls out intellectual g-force protection system for fighter jets
The new intellectual system, which works in conjunction with the helmet display system, would allow the pilot to not get distracted by the dashboard and concentrate on the mission
Read more
Ankara’s actions in Idlib aim to halt Syrian advance in the east, says Assad
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has deployed troops to Syria following US orders, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said
Read more
Press review: Erdogan using refugees to blackmail EU and Netanyahu’s party wins election
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, March 4
Read more
Chinese researchers discover two different subtypes of the COVID-19 coronavirus
The L-type is more virulent, according to the research
Read more
EU permanent representatives agree to extend individual sanctions against Russia
The EU Council is expected to endorse the decision without a discussion on March 12 and it will then be published in the official journal of the European Union
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
First all-female Raptor patrol boat crew arrives in St. Petersburg for training
The crew will familiarize itself with the boat systems, including the engine, the radioelectronic armament and means of communication and navigation and will hone its boat control skills, the Navy commander informed
Read more
MSU shows best results in history in QS World University Rankings by Subject
Moscow State University ranked 21st in the world in Natural Sciences and 47th in Arts & Humanities
Read more
Over 100,000 refugees cross Turkey’s border with EU - Turkish interior minister
Earlier Reuters reported that Ankara had decided not to stop Syrian refugees seeking to reach Europe either by sea or by land
Read more
New coronavirus case registered in Italian national in Russia
The infected person sought medical assistance with common cold symptoms
Read more
China welcomes Russia’s initiative to hold UN Security Council summit
On March 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that US President Donald Trump had confirmed his participation in the summit
Read more
Close ties between Russian,Turkish leaders help find solutions to world issues, says Putin
The Russian leader reminded that this was the third meeting with the Turkish leader so far this year
Read more
Moscow placed on high alert due to threat of coronavirus outbreak
The relevant document was published on the official Moscow government website
Read more
Press review: Moscow moves closer to Turkey’s foes and Serbia teeters between Russia, West
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 2
Read more
New attempts to "destabilize" situation in Russia unacceptable — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we need guarantees that it is impossible to slide back in the direction to which we do not want to return"
Read more
SPIEF Organizing Committee cancels 2020 forum
The decision was made in connection with the announcement by the World Health Organization of an emergency of international importance due to the outbreak of coronavirus
Read more