Terror-related crimes decline in Russia nine-fold in five years

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The number of terror-related crimes in Russia has declined nine-fold in the past five years, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) Igor Kulyagin said on Tuesday.

According to him, comprehensive efforts by the country’s law enforcement agencies are the reason behind the decline. "They [terror-related crimes] have declined nine-fold in the past five years, between 2014 and 2019," Kulyagin pointed out.

He highlighted the growing importance of efforts to create a system to protect people from the influence of terrorist ideas and stop extremists from establishing a network of accomplices. Measures to prevent "the spread of terrorist ideas in our country are developed and implemented in accordance with plans adopted by the president," the NAC official emphasized.