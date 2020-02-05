Evacuation of Russians from Wuhan completed

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces jets have completed an operation to evacuate Russian citizens from China’s Wuhan at the center of the pneumonia outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the evacuation.

Two specially equipped military transport planes delivered 144 people from Wuhan to Russia’s Tyumen Region, including 128 Russians and 16 foreigners (citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Ukraine). They were accompanied by medics, virologists and Russian consumer watchdog specialists.

No sick people identified

There were sick people onboard the jets, all passengers are in satisfactory condition. Nevertheless, all evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days. A treatment and rehabilitation center situated 30 km away from the city of Tyumen was designated as the quarantine location. An additional protective fence and CCTV cameras were installed there, while the drainage and waste disposal systems were modernized. Russia’s National Guard officers ensure security in the center. According to Anna Popova, head of the Russian consumer watchdog, Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), these measures rule out any possibility of the coronavirus spreading in Russia.

Quarantine

While in the quarantine, the evacuees are not supposed to contact each other, the only exception will be made for families who will share their accommodations. According to head physician Vladimir Semyonov, the people will be housed in standard suits with separate bathrooms. The rooms have fridges, TV sets and Wi-Fi. Children are also cared for - there are toys, plasticine, markers, educational games in the rooms, while adults can enjoy books, chess and checkers. The evacuees will also get four meals a day.