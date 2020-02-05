Putin notes ‘decisive, vigorous’ measures taken by China to fight coronavirus

"China and all of us face the danger of coronavirus infection spread," Putin noted during the Credentials Presentation Ceremony Wednesday. "The Chinese authorities take decisive and vigorous measures to stop the epidemics."

Number of people infected with new coronavirus in China surpasses 24,300

The president assured that Russia is ready to "provide all required assistance to the friendly Chinese people," adding that relations between Russia and China are on unprecedentedly high level.

"This is a truly comprehensive strategic partnership," he said.

Putin reminded about steady growth of bilateral trade, launch of ‘Sila Sibiri’ gas pipeline, successful development of ties in defense and military-technical cooperation. According to the president, Russian-Chinese cross year of scientific, technological and innovative cooperation kicks off in April.

"Our nations coordinate their positions on key issues of global and regional agenda, cooperate in the international organizations and unions, including the UN, BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the president concluded.