China's Hainan confirms first death from coronavirus

BEIJING, JAnuary 27. /TASS/. China’s Hainan province confirmed on Monday that an 80-year-old woman has died after being infected with the coronavirus (2019-nCoV), marking the province’s first fatality in the rapidly spreading outbreak, healthcare officials confirmed on Monday.

According to the Chinese authorities, the 80-year-old resident of the province, who traveled on January 17 from Wuhan, passed away. The number of infected on the island has exceeded 30, four of them are in serious condition. According to statistics, ten cases were reported in the city of Sanya in southern Hainan, seven — in the city of Wanning (eastern part of the island), six in the administrative center of the province, Haikou, and four more in other towns.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan — a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent — coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China reached 2,800, with 81 deaths reported. The new type of coronavirus has already been identified in almost all Chinese provinces including Beijing and Shanghai as well as in other countries — Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States and Japan. The WHO recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency but stopped short of declaring an international one.