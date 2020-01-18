WWII veterans to receive 75,000 rubles by 75th anniversary of Victory - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, January 18. /TASS/. Each World War Two veteran in Russia will receive 75,000 rubles (about $1,218) and each war worker will be paid 50,000 rubles (about $812) by the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War Two, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with veterans and public activists on Saturday.

Putin recalled that payments, which used to coincide with the Victory anniversaries, stood at 10,000 rubles (about $162) for veterans and at 5,000 rubles (about $81) for war workers.

"However, you know, I got up today contemplating about that and while I was on my way here, a simple and straightforward thought came to my mind. We are marking the 75th anniversary of Victory [this year], so I think it will be fair and people will understand, that we will provide help linked to the date. We will give 75,000 rubles to each veteran of the Great Patriotic War (WWII in Russia) … and 50,000 rubles to each worker of home front," the head of state said.

Putin was hopeful that during preparations for celebrations of the Victory anniversary nationwide, the veterans would receive support both at the federal and regional levels.

"I count very much on the work of volunteers. We have young, interesting and very talented guys who are looking for various forms of support to veterans," the president said.