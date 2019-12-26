Putin prefers to celebrate New Year with family and friends — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin prefers to celebrate New Year together with his family and friends, if his working schedule allows, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"You know, he celebrated New Year in many parts of the country. I remember him celebrating New Year in Khabarovsk," Peskov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel. "But when there are no working trips on his schedule, he always prefers to do it at home, together with his family and friends. And he does it modestly."

"Well, it is his time off, and he doesn’t have much of it," Peskov added.