Animated Film Association chief: Russian animated films are very popular in China

SANYA, December 8. /TASS/. Russian animated films enjoy popularuty in China, said the director of the Russian Animated Film Association Irina Mastusova at Sino-Russian Film Collaboration Forum in Sanya.

"The first joint Russian-Chinese animated film project dubbed Krosh and Panda was launched at the highest level. <...> Our feature films also enjoy great success. The franchise of the animated film The Snow Queen was a great success; it earned a big box office, it was the best Russian [animated] cinema on silver screens in China," said Mastusova. “This all makes us very optimistic when talking about the prospects of our cooperation,” she emphasized.

When asked what exactly attracts the young Chinese audience, the chief of the association said that "Chinese children, like all other children in the world, first of all, like cartoons, secondly, they like good cartoons, <...> thirdly, modern cartoons." "They [Chinses children — TASS] need dynamics, they need a plot, they need to be kept interested, like all other modern children," said Mastusova. According to her, in order for an animated film to become successful in China, a lot of work needs to be done.

"Firstly, it should be a TV series which can have a sequel. <...> Secondly, it should be built on the 360 principle, that is, a whole world should be created based on that universe, the children will be following both online and offline: there should be toys in stores, there should be children's cafes, food products, a whole complex that accompanies the child and prolongs their love," Mastusova went on to say. "The most important thing is, in fact, to win the child's love. If this is done, the rest is secondary," the chief of the association said.

The forum of Russian-Chinese cinema cooperation is being held on the sidelines of the II International Hainan Film Festival in Sanya. Representatives of the Russian Ministry of Culture, the Association of Animated Films, as well as actors, directors and producers from the two countries are taking part in the event.