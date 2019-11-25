Russian doctors arrive in northern Syria to provide medical assistance to civilians

KOBANE /Syria/, November 25. /TASS/. Doctors from a Russian special medical unit have started to arrive at a Russian military police base near the city of Kobane in northern Syria in order to provide medical assistance to civilians. Medical equipment and medications are also being delivered to the area.

According to surgeon Sergei Ponomarev, local residents have been denied access to appropriate medical assistance for a long time. "They are suffering from chronic and acute diseases, so we are ready to work here as long as we are needed. All of the unit’s members will be here in a short while. I think we will be able to receive about 100 patients a day," the Russian doctor told reporters.

The first medical station was set up three hours following the medical workers’ arrival. There are all the necessary medications and equipment there, including a telehealth device that can be connected to X-ray and ultrasound machines and can also provide doctors with an opportunity to hold consultations with doctors in Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian military officers have established a humanitarian aid point in the area to distribute food kits among locals.

"A big thank you to Russia! I have just seen a doctor and I have received food for my family," local resident Khalid Omar said.