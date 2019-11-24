Poland’s Viki Gabor wins Junior Eurovision 2019

WARSAW, November 24. /TASS/. Viki Gabor of Poland has won the 17th Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

The show took place in Poland’s Gliwice on Sunday, following the country’s victory at the last year’s contest in Minsk, Belarus.

Viki Gabor scored 278 points from the national juries and online vote with her song Superhero. She was followed by Kazakhstan’s Yerzhan Maxim who took the second place with 227 points. Melani Garcia was third, with 212 points.

Russian duet of Deneberel Oorzhak and Tatiana Mezhentseva came in 13th, winning 72 points.

Nineteen countries took part in the contest. The results were determined by national juries and online voting, which started on November 22. International viewers could cast their votes for three to five countries, including their own.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest has been organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) since 2003. Competitors are aged from 9 to 14 on the day of the contest.

Russia’s Polina Bogusevich, who was 14 years old, won the contest in 2017, with 188 points.