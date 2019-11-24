Putin congratulates Kusturica on his 65th birthday

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica on his 65th birthday, the Kremlin website said citing the telegram.

"You have brightly expressed yourself in cinema, music and art. You have earned the worldwide fame. Your projects have always been original and unique and they are distinguished as the works of a true master and creator," the telegram reads.

Putin also expressed respect for the filmmaker’s public activity, emphasizing Kusturica’s role in popularizing the Russian culture, cultivating humanitarian cooperation and promoting the truth about history.

The Russian president wished the Serbian filmmaker good health, creative inspiration and success.

Emir Kusturica was born on November 24, 1954 in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (formerly part of Yugoslavia). As an actor, author or co-author of scenarios and a filmmaker, Kusturica is known for more than 30 movies. He won awards of Europe’s best film festivals, including the Golden Palm at the Cannes film festival. Kusturica is also the leader of The No Smoking Orchestra rock band. Every year, he organizes Russian music festival in Serbia, entitled Kustendorf Classic, which is attended by famous musicians.