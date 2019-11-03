Airbnb bans ‘party house' after mass shooting in California

NEW YORK CITY, November 3. /TASS/. Airbnb, the company operating an online rental platform for travelers, decided to ban rental homes for private parties, according to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. This decision was made after five people were shot at a California home rented using the website.

"Starting today, we are banning ‘party houses’ and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda," he wrote on Twitter.

Five people died in a shooting on Thursday at a Halloween party in the US city of Orinda, California. One of them died later on Saturday night in hospital. According to the Contra Costa County police, about a hundred people gathered at the party, mostly young people.