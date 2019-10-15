Philippines expects fruitful cooperation with Russian media, says official

According to the assistant secretary, Filipino media were invited to participate in the international seminar of the RT TV channel. "With the program, they will have a chance to gain insight into all aspects of content verification and production and promotion in modern media. This training program will not only enhance the skills and capabilities of our Filipino journalists, but will also deepen the relationship of the Philippine and Russian governments and media outlets. It will be the Philippines' first partnership with Russia in terms of media cooperation," he said.

"I am hoping that other Russian media such as TASS will also have collaborations with us in the future to strengthen our media cooperation," he informed.

"We hope that this program will translate to better understanding and appreciation of media content for the benefit of the Filipino people, and that it will also pave the way for more opportunities in terms of media cooperation between our two countries. We look forward to more collaborations with the Russian media and other media entities around the globe for the betterment of our local journalists," the official concluded.

On October 1-5, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte visited Russia for the second time to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Before that, Duterte visited Russia in May 2017; however, he was forced to cut his trip short due to the situation in the Mindanao Province in the southern Philippines, where martial law was declared after clashes between the local military and the militants related to the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

During his latest visit, Duterte took part in the session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi. He also attended the Philippines-Russia business forum and met with the members of the Filipino community.