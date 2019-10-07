Moscow resident goes to court demanding that city officials ban face recognition system

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Moscow resident Alyona Popova has filed a claim to the Savyolovsky District Court demanding to rule the face recognition system used by city officials unlawful, her attorney Sarkis Darbinyan informed TASS on Friday.

"According to my client, processing images of the citizens’ faces and their biometric data without their written consent violates the law on personal data, as well as their right to privacy stipulated in the Constitution of the Russian Federation. Due to this, Popova demands that the introduction of this system be ruled unlawful," he said. The attorney added that Moscow’s Savelovsky Court registered the claim on October 2.

Earlier, the office of the Moscow mayor informed reporters that since 2017, a large-scale face recognition system had been introduced in the capital, which would help Moscow officials and law enforcement officers to ensure security.