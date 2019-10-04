Moldovan leader says wants to present Putin with cask of home-made wine on his birthday

CHISINAU, October 4. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday he plans to present his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, with a cask of home-made wine on his birthday to be celebrated on October 7.

"We will see each other on Friday [October 11 — TASS] in Ashgabat [at a summit of the CIS heads of state — TASS]. I’d rather not let it on but I have some ideas [for a present]. For instance, young wine from Sadova [Dodon’s native village — TASS] which I made myself. White and red. When he visited Moldova, he told me several times that our wine is good. We can arrange for that," Dodon said in an interview with Moldova’s television channel Number 4.

When asked what he will do if Putin does not accept the present, as laws prescribe, the Moldovan leader replied jokingly, "And what if it is a cask of wine and he tastes it? Should it be taken to a museum?"

The Moldovan president added he hoped his Russian counterpart would pay a visit to Moldova soon. "A clear agenda is needed for that. I think it will depend on the next year’s situation, on whether the current parliamentary majority stays in place and the government continues to work after the local elections," he noted.

At a CIS summit in Chisinau on October 7, 2002, Moldova’s former President Vladimir Voronin presented Putin with a crystal crocodile, saying it was the only creature that never moved backwards.

In 2017, Dodon brought to Putin several bottles from the Russian leaders’ personal wine collection kept at the famous wine cellars of Cricova, a town located some 15 kilometers north of the capital city Chisinau. The matter is that there is a tradition in Moldova to present high guests with wines from Cricova. Putin received several hundreds of bottles of rare wines as a birthday present during his visit to Chisinau back in October 2002.

Typically, the leaders don’t take their presents with them but leave their wines to age in Cricova’s wine cellars that were founded in 1954. The Cricova tunnels boast of housing a private collection of Hitler’s right-hand man Hermann Goering the Red Army captured in Berlin in 1945. The private collection sector also holds bottles belonging to former and present heads of state and royal families. The famous winery welcomed many world leaders and celebrities. Its guests included former Soviet leaders Nikita Khrushchev and Leonid Brezhnev, the world’s first man in space Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, China’s Mao Zedong, North Korea’s Kim Il-sung, France’s Jacques Chirac, Germany’s Angela Merkel and others. Some of them have their own collections in Cricova tunnels.