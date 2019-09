ST. PETERSBURG, September 11. /TASS/. United Kingdom’s British Airways has resumed the flights between St. Petersburg and London called off due to a pilot strike.

British Airways was forced to cancel 1.500 flights due to the strike that commenced on Monday and lasted two days. The company stated that passengers could rebook tickets or apply for a refund.

Daily Telegraph named pilots’ demands for higher pay and better work conditions as the reasons behind the strike.