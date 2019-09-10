Archaeological digs in Kremlin could be expanded — Putin’s instruction

"To consider the issues of possible expansion of the scale of the archaeological works in the Bolshoi Kremlovsky public garden towards the east (50-60 square meters), outside the limits of the Prikaz [state authorities in old-day Russia] buildings discovered in the excavations," the instruction says. Moreover, the president is expecting a report by March 15, 2020 on whether it is possible to organize an archaeological dig "between the Grand Kremlin Palace and the Church of the Twelve Apostles."

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given instructions to consider expanding the archaeological digs that are currently being carried out within the walls of Moscow’s Kremlin, the instructions were published on the Russian leader’s website on Tuesday.

On June 12, the Russian president visited the site of the new archaeological excavations, which began in the Bolshoi Kremlovsky public garden in May where remains of the aforementioned Prikaz (state authorities in old-day Russia) buildings — administrative, judicial, territorial, or executive offices in Russia in 1400s-1700s — were found. A grand building, which housed seven Prikazes at once, was torn down by Russian architect Vasily Bazhenov who engineered a Kremlin overhaul in 1770. Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of this construction now. Historians are also aware that Vladimir the Bold, the most famous prince of Serpukhov and renowned Grand Prince of Vladimir Dmitry Donskoi’s cousin, had his court nearby. Moreover, since this part of the Kremlin’s historical nucleus is situated close to the Sobornaya Square (or Cathedral Square), there is a high chance of discovering ancient layers of Moscow dating back to the second half of the 12th century.

Putin asked the archaeologists where else in the Kremlin they would like to excavate. In response, they said that it would be promising to expand the current archaeological dig site and study the plot next to the State Kremlin Palace.