First Aurus showroom opens in Moscow City business center

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The first showroom of Russian brand of executive cars Aurus opened in Moscow City business center on Friday.
The ceremony was attended by Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.
Aurus is a Russian brand of cars for senior officials. The automobile was designed as part of the Cortege project, which has been implemented by NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute) in Moscow, Russia, since 2013. The project envisages the creation of the line of cars on the base of a single platform (sedan, limousine, minivan and sport utility vehicle (SUV).