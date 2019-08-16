First Aurus showroom to open on August 23 in Moscow City business center

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The first showroom of the Russian brand of executive cars Aurus will open on August 23 in the IQ Quarter Moscow City business center, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade told TASS.

"On August 23, the Aurus showroom — the official presentation space of the first ultra-luxury car made in Russia — will open," the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement.

Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov together with Aurus CEO Adil Shirinov will attend the opening ceremony.

Aurus is a Russian automobile brand for senior officials. The car was designed as part of the Cortege project, which has been implemented by NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute) in Moscow, Russia, since 2013. The project envisages the creation of the line of cars on the base of a single platform (sedan, limousine, minivan and sport utility vehicle (SUV).