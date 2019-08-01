UK media’s reports on Moscow protests ‘devoid of objectivity’ — Russian embassy

LONDON, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in London has noted a lack of objectivity in UK media’s reports on the unsanctioned protests in Moscow in support of candidates for the Moscow State Duma that have been denied registration, the embassy’s press officer informed TASS on Thursday.

"Apparently, the high standards of journalism, as well as principle of impartiality, advocated by UK, do not work outside its borders. Double standards have become a distinctive feature of this country's policy and do not really surprise anyone anymore. It is remarkable how easily British media forgot about the numerous protest movements and harsh police actions in their own country. From recent examples, the London police detained about 500 participants in the peaceful environmental protest "Extinction Rebellion" in April 2019," the diplomat noted.