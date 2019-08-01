UK media’s reports on Moscow protests ‘devoid of objectivity’ — Russian embassy

LONDON, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in London has noted a lack of objectivity in UK media’s reports on the unsanctioned protests in Moscow in support of candidates for the Moscow State Duma that have been denied registration, the embassy’s press officer informed TASS on Thursday.
"Apparently, the high standards of journalism, as well as principle of impartiality, advocated by UK, do not work outside its borders. Double standards have become a distinctive feature of this country's policy and do not really surprise anyone anymore. It is remarkable how easily British media forgot about the numerous protest movements and harsh police actions in their own country. From recent examples, the London police detained about 500 participants in the peaceful environmental protest "Extinction Rebellion" in April 2019," the diplomat noted.
"Attention is also drawn to the provisions of British law. In accordance with the Act on the Protection of Public Order of 1996, organizers of mass riots can be sentenced to 10 years in prison, and in the case of unauthorized or prohibited public events that impede traffic or pedestrians, the police in the UK have the right to independently take necessary measures, including the use of physical force and special means," the embassy spokesman said. "In other words, British democracy can defend itself, which it demonstrates in practice."
On July 27, Moscow police and the Russian National Guard detained over 1,000 people for taking part in unsanctioned protests. According to police estimations, over 3,500 people took part in the rally. Moscow's prosecution is carrying out an investigation into 15 unregistered candidates for the Moscow State Duma election who organized unsanctioned protest rallies on July 14 and 27.